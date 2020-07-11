San Francisco firefighters respond to 3-alarm fire near Lafayette Park

San Francisco firefighters are working to put out a 3-alarm fire near Lafayette Park. (Matt Larsen)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters are working to put out a 3-alarm fire near Lafayette Park.

According to a tweet sent out by the San Francisco Fire Department, the blaze broke out around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a building in the 1900 block of Washington Street.



Officials say flames spread from the garage to the second floor and then onto the third.

At this time no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
