Firefighters battling 5-alarm fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A five-alarm fire is burning multiple buildings in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The fire department wrote on Twitter shortly before 7 a.m. about the blaze in the area of Folsom and 13th streets, then said about 15 minutes later that the fire response had been upgraded from two to five alarms.

Fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the fire was reported in a commercial structure and that about 150 firefighters have responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported.

PG&E says to be careful in the area because there are live wires down.


