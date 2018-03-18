San Francisco firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze

Firefighters are seen battling a 4-alarm fire in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood on Saturday, March 17, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Firefighters in San Francisco are battling a 4-alarm fire in the city's North Beach neighborhood tonight.


The fire was reported at 659 Union Street and flames and smoke could be seen from across San Francisco.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this breaking story.

