VIDEO: Top 7 places to view San Francisco fireworks during New Year's Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are only hours away from ringing in the New Year!

This is our list of the best 7 places to watch the fireworks tonight in San Francisco.

"Tiburon, Embarcadero, Sausalito, and probably down by the Marina," said San Francisco resident, Nicole Garay.

Our first location: Coit Tower.

You'll definitely get the bird's eye view of the city and the fireworks. Best advice don't drive: public transit is your friend, avoiding driving.

Our second location: A night cruise.

"Yeah it's one of our biggest days here at Hornblower we have just about every single one of our boats going out both from San Francisco and Berkeley," said, Janna Stocker, Senior Marketing Manager for the Hornblower.

A ticket to enjoy the four-hour night cruise and a meal starts at around $200 depending on the boat.

Now let's go back to land!

Our third location: Bernal Heights Park.

This park is a bit distant from the fireworks but you'll get an uninterrupted view of the city and almost the entire Bay.

Our fourth location: The San Francisco Hyatt Regency Hotel

This hotel just built 15 new water view rooms in November. Many people are staying the night just so they can have the first-row seat to the show. All of the waterfront rooms are sold out.

"The underutilized space at the end of our hallways that had the most fantastic views of our building and the Ferry Building. How much do they go for? Typically they're a $30 premium to our standard guest room. Tonight they are running $399 - $499," said Hyatt Regency Director of Sales and Marketing, Michael Hrabovsky.

Before we get to the last two locations, let me tell you where you shouldn't go: Treasure Island.

There is no view, just construction.

Our fifth location: Fort Baker. You have to go over the Golden Gate Bridge and the view is worth it.

Our sixth location: Twin peaks.

Our seventh location: The Embarcadero

The final location for the best fireworks is along The Embarcadero. It's also the closest spot to where the fireworks are launched.

Happy New Year!
