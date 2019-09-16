surveillance video

San Francisco among top five most-surveilled cities in the United States, study says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Someone is definitely keeping an eye on San Francisco.

When it comes to public surveillance cameras it's in the top five in the United States according to a new study.

For every 1,000 people, it has just over three cameras.

Only Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C. have higher ratios according to Comparitech.

There are a total of more than 2,700 surveillance devices in the city.

However the United States lags far behind the rest of the world.

China has the top five most-surveilled cities in the world and eight of the top ten.

London is sixth and Atlanta ranks tenth.
