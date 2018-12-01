San Francisco hospital using new technology to absorb earthquake impact

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The threat of a major earthquake is always present in the Bay Area, so the California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco's newest hospital, has the latest technology for absorbing a quake.
VIDEO: Home surveillance camera captures 20 seconds of chaos as quake hits Alaska
They're called wall dampers. The building is fitted with 100 floor to ceiling steel panels filled with material as thick as Peanut butter.
"These are viscous wall dampers. They absorb earthquake energy like a shock absorber. It can handle shaking from side to side and up and down," structural engineer Jay Love said.
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
It's the first building in North America to use the technology.
The California Pacific Medical Center is scheduled to open in 2019.
PHOTOS: Quake causes damage to roads, businesses in and around Anchorage
See more stories, photos and videos on earthquakes here.