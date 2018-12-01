EARTHQUAKE

San Francisco hospital using new technology to absorb earthquake impact

EMBED </>More Videos

The threat of a major earthquake is always present in the Bay Area, so the California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco's newest hospital, has the latest technology for absorbing a quake.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The threat of a major earthquake is always present in the Bay Area, so the California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco's newest hospital, has the latest technology for absorbing a quake.

VIDEO: Home surveillance camera captures 20 seconds of chaos as quake hits Alaska

They're called wall dampers. The building is fitted with 100 floor to ceiling steel panels filled with material as thick as Peanut butter.

"These are viscous wall dampers. They absorb earthquake energy like a shock absorber. It can handle shaking from side to side and up and down," structural engineer Jay Love said.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EMBED More News Videos

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.



It's the first building in North America to use the technology.

The California Pacific Medical Center is scheduled to open in 2019.

PHOTOS: Quake causes damage to roads, businesses in and around Anchorage
See more stories, photos and videos on earthquakes here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakebay areahospitaltechnologyUSGSSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Facebook activates safety check for Alaska earthquake
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
What to do if there's a tsunami
EARTHQUAKE
Expert says Anchorage quake mild compared to 7.0 that could hit Bay Area
Anchorage family stuck at Oakland Airport after Alaska quake
Alaska earthquake: Gov. checks Alaska quake damage from the air
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
More earthquake
Top Stories
Trumps to attend state funeral for George H.W. Bush
Former SF mayor recalls George H.W. Bush's visit after Loma Prieta earthquake
'We waited for you' Cartoon reunites Bush family in heaven
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
Congressional race in limbo amid allegations of voter fraud
Show More
Dec. 5 declared National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush
New PETA billboard addresses egg-eaters and feminism
Video of alleged assault leads NFL's Chiefs to fire controversial player
Students hold rally for "Big Game" rescheduled due to wildfire smoke
Expert says Anchorage quake mild compared to 7.0 that could hit Bay Area
More News