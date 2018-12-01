San Francisco hospital using new technology to absorb earthquake impact

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3121139" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

The threat of a major earthquake is always present in the Bay Area, so the California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco's newest hospital, has the latest technology for absorbing a quake.They're called wall dampers. The building is fitted with 100 floor to ceiling steel panels filled with material as thick as Peanut butter."These are viscous wall dampers. They absorb earthquake energy like a shock absorber. It can handle shaking from side to side and up and down," structural engineer Jay Love said.It's the first building in North America to use the technology.The California Pacific Medical Center is scheduled to open in 2019.