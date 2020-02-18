building a better bay area

SFMTA considering dramatic changes to parking

By Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Parking in San Francisco is getting more and more competitive.

On Tuesday, the SFTMA will receive a report on proposed changes that will hopefully make San Francisco's limited space, less congested.

Titled "Curb Management Strategy," the SFMTA lays out how they will manage and allocate the city's limited curb space. It explores how the transportation landscape in San Francisco has dramatically changed in the last 10 years.

RELATED: SFMTA dismisses parking ticket man received while recovering in hospital from stabbing

Ride-sharing vehicles, electric scooters and on-demand food delivery services are now competing for space on city curb-sides.

Some of the highlights include:

  • More parking for motorcycles.


  • Special parking for electric scooters.


  • Extending hours on all meters and ending Sunday free parking.


  • Increase and streamline 'geofencing for TNC's' (Transportation Network Companies like Uber and Lyft.) That would mean designating pickup/drop off locations like the ones already in place at SFO.


  • Creating a four-hour time limit on broken meters, which are 20% of the meters in the city on any given day.


    • To enforce these changes, the SFMTA is proposing using cameras on buses to ticket for double parking. They would use fixed cameras, similar to cameras at red lights, that would ticket those for illegal stopping or parking.

    "On the technical side, GPS technology that is currently being used in conventional vehicles is not precise enough to consistently identify whether someone is using a loading zone at the curb, double-parking, or perhaps just stuck in traffic in the travel lane next to a loading zone," said the SFMTA. "Sensor or camera technology would require widespread adoption and raise serious privacy concerns. Any system of sensors or cameras would require an extremely large capital investment for installation, maintenance, and power."

    San Francisco native Howard Schindler has lived in the city for over 70 years. He drives every day and takes his two dogs with him. He thinks charging drivers to park at meters on Sundays is in his words, awful.

    "Sundays are a day I can take my dogs to different parks in the city. I understand encouraging public transportation, but everyone is not the same here," Schindler said.

    See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    trafficsan franciscobuilding a better bay areabuspublic transportationparkingtrafficsfmta
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
    As COVID-19 impacts summer internships, officials say students will likely benefit
    'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
    Grant aims to help minority businesses in Oakland survive COVID-19
    'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
    Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
    AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
    Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
    Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
    Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
    Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
    Show More
    COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
    NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
    Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
    Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
    Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
    More TOP STORIES News