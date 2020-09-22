San Francisco's de Young Museum reopens after being closed for 6 months

"It feels weird. It is exciting at the same time. A new thing for everybody. New rules, new everything. But it is a good experience," said Erika Cipres of Richmond as she walked into the museum.
RELATED: San Francisco's Aquarium of the Bay reopens after pandemic shutdown
There was a line of people waiting to get inside as the museum opened at 9:30 a.m. People seemed very excited to be in the de Young again, but another big draw is the Frida Kahlo exhibit.
San Francisco’s de Young Museum is re-opening today. Members only first- general public starting on Friday. A line waiting to get in today! pic.twitter.com/Z10uRTRS9L— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 22, 2020
"I'm from Mexico City and that is where Frida is from and I am a huge fan. I love Frida. I was waiting and waiting for this opening. I was so frustrated when everything got canceled. But I am so glad we got a chance to see her today," Cipres said.
"We are finding that people are really longing to get back here. In fact, our Frida Kahlo show -- tickets are sold out for the first two weeks. They went like that," said Tom Campbell as he snapped his fingers. Campbell is the Director and CEO of Fine Art Museums of San Francisco.
WATCH: Frida Kahlo exhibit finally reopening at San Francisco's de Young Museum
The museum is only allowed to fill 25% of its capacity. People will be allowed in on a timed ticketed system. It is recommended that visitors buy tickets online before arriving. Some walk-ins will be allowed but they may experience a wait.
"We just want people to come back and enjoy being here. After six months of engaging with the world in a digital realm, for me anyway, it is so nice to be engaging with objects again, with real art objects," Campbell said, who was wearing a mask but said if he wasn't people could see that he was grinning from ear to ear.
INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic