Woman struck by vehicle near San Francisco nightclub, man arrested

SAN FRANCISCO -- A motorist has been arrested after he allegedly struck a woman standing outside a parked car in San Francisco's Portola neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The woman was struck by the man driving a Honda Accord at about 2:13 a.m. on San Bruno Avenue near Felton Street, Sgt. Michael Andraychak said.

In addition to hitting the woman, the suspect driving the Honda also hit the vehicle the victim was standing next to. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody. His name wasn't released.

Attempts to reach San Francisco police officials for further information on the collision were unsuccessful as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444, or can text tips to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
