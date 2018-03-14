USE OF FORCE

San Francisco Police commission set to potentially approve taser policy

EMBED </>More Videos

The battle over San Francisco police officers carrying and using tasers may finally be coming to an end. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Police Department may finally be close to actually allowing officers on the street to carry and use tasers.

The civilian-run police commission is expected to adopt a use of force policy for tasers Wednesday night.

RELATED: San Francisco police commission discusses taser usage for officers

Commissioner Joe Marshall says, "There's agreement on the majority of the plan. There are several sticking points that they couldn't come to an
Agreement on but tonight we'll get consensus on everything."

The same commission approved the use of tasers in November of 2017 but not the draft of a policy which was vetted by stakeholders.

fter that meeting Chief William Scott said that officers would have tasers by December 2018.

The police union said the Commission was dragging its feet on adopting a policy. Frustrated with the perceived lack of action by the commission, the union recently put a measure on the June ballot with its own version of a taser policy.

RELATED: San Francisco police commission discusses taser usage for officers

"We believe our policy is consistent. It's practical. It's reasonable."

POA President Martin Halloran says the Commission's version may hinder officers in the field.

"It is a little more restrictive with their language that's in there and that's where we have concerns."

That move gained more attention after San Francisco interim Mayor Mark Farrell publically backed the union's plan.

In response, Chief Scott wrote a letter to the department of elections railing against the measure saying that it would prevent the department from implementing reforms recommended by the Department of Justice after several controversial police shootings.

Board of Supervisors President and Mayoral candidate London Breed also supports the Commission's policy, saying if there were changes needed, doing that with a policy approved by voters would be too difficult.

EXCLUSIVE: SFPD taser decision to be made, officials support it

"You have to go back to the voters and that's why it's important to keep the converneed to be trained.sations around the policy on the Commission level."

It'll still take some time before police in San Francisco actually get the tasers. The Commission's policy still needs to go through bargaining with the POA.
And then, officers need to be trained.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the SFPD
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
taserSFPDsafetypoliceofficer involved shootingshootingMark Farrelluse of forceSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF officials embark on exhaustive meeting to decide on police taser use
USE OF FORCE
Tasers for SF police put on hold over cost concerns
SJPD officers want independent police auditor removed
Taser policy measure put forth by SFPOA fails
Dog tased by officers investigating domestic dispute
California police chiefs respond to proposed use of force bill
More use of force
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News