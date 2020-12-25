San Francisco, Oakland police donate toys, food to families just in time for Christmas

🎄 News Release 🎄



Dual Toy Drives by SFPD Officers and Professional Staff Enable Thousands of San Francisco Kids to Share in the Joy of the Holidays!



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police brought holiday joy to kids across the city with two separate toy drives.The police department provided this video.In a collaboration with Walgreens, SFPD collected more than 2,000 toys.The department also collected more than 1,900 toys in a drive funded largely by donations from officers and staff.In the East Bay, Santa's helpers wore uniforms and badges.Video from the Oakland Police Department shows officers handing out toys and food to more than 100 families.Officers identified the families in need during their regular patrols.The police union paid for the donations.They've been organizing the giveaway for the past 30 years.