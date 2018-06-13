SFPD

San Francisco police officer in critical condition after crash

This undated image shows a San Francisco Police Department logo on a cop car. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco police officer was rushed to a hospital this morning in critical condition following a motorcycle collision in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood.

The collision occurred around 9:35 a.m. near Mariposa Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, police said.

The motorcycle officer collided with a vehicle, according to police.

The officer has been taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and his family and colleagues are by his side.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
