MISSING CHILDREN

San Francisco police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

SFPD is searching for missing 11-year-old Dennis Dixon. (Photo from SFPD)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are searching for missing 11-year-old Dennis Dixon, who was last seen when he left his family's Diamond Heights neighborhood after a family disagreement.

He left his home at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

He's described as 4 foot 9 inches tall, 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, light blue pants and black shoes and may be carrying a red super hero backpack.

Anyone with information on Dennis Dixon's whereabouts should contact the SFPD at (415) 553-0123 or the 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.
