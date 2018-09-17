San Francisco police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

San Francisco police are searching for missing 11-year-old Dennis Dixon, who was last seen when he left his family's Diamond Heights neighborhood after a family disagreement.He left his home at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.He's described as 4 foot 9 inches tall, 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, light blue pants and black shoes and may be carrying a red super hero backpack.Anyone with information on Dennis Dixon's whereabouts should contact the SFPD at (415) 553-0123 or the 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.