Pride festivities kickoff at San Francisco's Castro Theatre

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Pride kicked off the festivities Friday night.

In the face of mounting attacks on LGBTQ+ rights across the nation, the city's history as a beacon of hope is as important as ever.

The ACLU currently tracking nearly 500 bills taking aim at the community.

"I think we're going to put away all the things that are tugging on us and all the things we're worried about, but tonight as a community we're going to have fun.," said Suzanne Ford, Executive Director, San Francisco Pride.

Marking the start of Pride Month with a night of entertainment at the Castro Theatre a symbol of the city's history as a beacon of hope.

"So many people are criminalized for being LGBT and they look to San Francisco Pride and San Francisco Pride has always led and will continue to lead," said Melanie Nathan, Former VP SF Pride & Executive Director of African Human Rights Commission.

"I was just talking with people from all over the world and people all recognize San Francisco as an iconic for LGBTQ people to come out," said Selisse Berry, LGBTQ+ advocate.

And one of those people is Louis Dougherty.

"I was born and raised in Vietnam, but my mom always wanted me to be here," said Louis Dougherty with Celebrating SF Pride.

"When I'm here it's 'oh, I actually belong' - my people are here and there are so many of them and they're so talented and it's just a community I can gather myself in."

And it's a community ready to continue battling for its rights.

"It's our time to fight back. In the Castro specifically, we're very lucky to be so open and protected and we just want to be open," said John Paul Jewell, San Francisco Resident.

"We have a whole lot of work left to do. We have to see to it that we get full equality in every way, not just federally but every state as well," said Nathan.

Meanwhile, the celebration is just getting started.

"It's the time of year when people love on each other and that's exciting for me," Ford said.

