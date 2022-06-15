LGBTQ+ Pride

San Francisco Pride Parade & Celebration 2022 | Inside the plans, prep & surprises

By
SF Pride Parade preps 2022 | Countdown is on

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area is proud to sponsor the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration, which is back in person after two years.

San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live June 26 on ABC7

ABC7 Mornings Anchor Reggie Aqui spoke with the Carolyn Wysinger, President of SF Pride, about all things Pride Month, including the parade's special guests and new perks coming this year.

This year's event, "Love Will Keep Us Together," is happening on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. If you can't attend in person, we have you covered!

Watch ABC7's live coverage on Sunday as the parade kicks off on Market Street at 10:30 a.m. with Reggie Aqui, Drew Tuma, Liz Kreutz, Jobina Fortson, Julian Glover, and the rest of the ABC7 team.

Check back here to watch live online or download the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.

