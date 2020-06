San Francisco moves up reopening dates for hair salons, nail salons, outdoor bars and more

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is speeding up its reopening timeline, Mayor London Breed announced Monday.Businesses that were slated for later reopening, including hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, outdoor bars, indoor museums, tattoo shops, massage parlors, zoos and outdoor public pools, will now be allowed to reopen with modifications on June 29.Hair salons and barbershops were originally planning to reopen on July 13. The reopening of bars, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, swimming pools and indoor museums was planned for mid-August.The reopenings are pending approval from the California Department of Public Health. At the moment, San Francisco is one of four California counties still not allowed to move into Phase 3 of reopening Outdoor dining, in-store retail shopping, sporting events and entertainment venues with no spectators, summer camps, private household services (nanny services, housekeeping, etc.), religious gatherings, outdoor exercise classes, and non-emergency medical appointments were all allowed to resume in San Francisco on June 15."Thanks to San Franciscans' efforts to follow health requirements, wear face coverings, and practice social distancing, our COVID-19 health indicators are in a good place and we can continue reopening our city," said Mayor Breed in a press release.