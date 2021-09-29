Off-duty San Francisco deputy charged over gun threats, alleged sexual misconduct

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=8832298" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Remember "Hot Cop of the Castro?" For the first time since serving his jail sentence, the San Francisco police officer is telling his story after asking the I-Team's Dan Noyes to interview him.

SAN FRANCISCO -- An off-duty San Francisco sheriff's deputy is facing criminal prosecution after authorities say he threatened to shoot partygoers at a potluck, damaged furnishings and grabbed a teen in an inappropriate manner.San Francisco's district attorney, Chesa Boudin, announced Tuesday that his office charged Dominic Barsetti, 32, with four counts of felony criminal threats, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery."The allegations in this case are outrageous, and particularly troubling coming from someone we entrusted to wear a star and uniform," said Boudin in a statement. "This case involves not only weapons, threats, and vandalism, but also sexual misconduct."Witnesses say Barsetti inappropriately grabbed an 18-year-old and pulled her hair. When confronted by fellow party attendees, authorities said the deputy picked up a guitar and swung it around, ripped down a curtain, damaged a bookcase, and broke a tank containing a large lizard. He then threatened to get his gun and shoot people there.Barsetti went back to his apartment, and two of the victims fled in fear, authorities said. Arresting officers noted he appeared intoxicated. He was booked into jail in neighboring Marin County.Officers searching his home found three handguns, several magazines of ammunition, and an inert hand grenade. The weapons were confiscated.The San Francisco deputy sheriffs' association did not have anyone who could speak on Barsetti's behalf.Christian Kropff, a spokesman with the sheriff's office, said Barsetti has been placed on administrative leave and has been with the department since 2018."The San Francisco Sheriff's Office is respecting the criminal investigation process and await the results of the trial. The SFSO holds our staff to the highest law enforcement professional standards on and off duty. We will investigate this matter thoroughly once the criminal justice process has concluded," the office said in a statement.