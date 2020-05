WATCH TODAY: Mayor London Breed gives update on San Francisco's response to COVID-19, reopening

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is set to give an update on the city's response to COVID-19 and its gradual reopening Thursday at 1 p.m.We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube Breed will likely face questions about why the city is moving slower than most of the state in reopening businesses, restaurants and other sectors.She may also be asked to address a batch of text messages recently brought to light by a public records request that show Breed asking SFPD Chief Bill Scott to clear homeless encampments around the city. The text messages have drawn criticism from homeless advocates