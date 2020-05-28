Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Mayor London Breed gives update on San Francisco's response to COVID-19, reopening

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is set to give an update on the city's response to COVID-19 and its gradual reopening Thursday at 1 p.m.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

Breed will likely face questions about why the city is moving slower than most of the state in reopening businesses, restaurants and other sectors.

RELATED: These 10 CA counties are still not allowed to reopen hair salons, restaurants, schools

She may also be asked to address a batch of text messages recently brought to light by a public records request that show Breed asking SFPD Chief Bill Scott to clear homeless encampments around the city. The text messages have drawn criticism from homeless advocates.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

