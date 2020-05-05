Coronavirus California

SF files joint lawsuit against Uber and Lyft for ignoring California's AB5 gig workers' law

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The state of California and the cities of San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego are jointly suing Uber and Lyft for ignoring California's AB5 gig worker law.

They claim that Uber and Lyft are knowingly and illegally misclassifying drivers are independent contractors rather than employees. The state and cities argue drivers are being deprived of workplace protections during COVID-19 -- like minimum wage and overtime, sick leave, disability insurance, and unemployment insurance.

The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco Superior Court.

