San Francisco standoff underway after officer-involved shooting in Tenderloin

San Francisco police are on the scene of a standoff following an officer-involved shooting in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are involved in a standoff in the Tenderloin neighborhood Tuesday morning after an officer-involved shooting involving a suspect reportedly brandishing a knife.

Officers responded at 6:36 a.m. to a report of a person with a knife along the 500 block of Jones Street. Officers eventually found the person and an officer-involved shooting occurred. More information on the shooting and on the suspect's potential injuries were not immediately available.

According to police, the suspect barricaded inside a building in the 300 block of Ellis Street. The police department has since called in tactical units and a crisis negotiation team in an effort to peacefully convince the suspect to emerge from the building as of shortly after 10 a.m.
