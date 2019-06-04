San Francisco to pay $400,000 settlement in wrongful death lawsuit brought by family of Mario Woods

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco will pay $400,000 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the mother of Mario Woods.Woods, 26, was fatally shot by police in 2015.Police said Woods was suspected of stabbing a man in the Bayview, and refused to drop a knife when confronted by officers.Officers fired bean bag rounds, but said Woods still wouldn't drop his weapon.Five officers then shot Woods. He was hit multiple times in his back and one bullet grazed his face.An autopsy found he had several drugs in his system.Last year, San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon declined to file criminal charges against the five officers involved. He said the use of force was excessive and unnecessary, but under current law there was nothing he could do to charge the officers.The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will discuss the settlement at their meeting on Tuesday.