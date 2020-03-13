Coronavirus

San Francisco public school closure set to start Monday, officials still finalizing details

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco school officials are still working out details of the school shutdown that will start on Monday.

When asked about feeding kids the meals they depend on at school or whether any online instruction would be offered during the shutdown, spokesperson Gentle Blythe said the district is "still finalizing."

Schools were open on Friday, although officials said it was okay if parents decided to keep kids home.

RELATED: Trump declares national state of emergency over coronavirus

Parents and students who showed up at Sunset Elementary Friday morning said it felt right squeezing in one more day.


"Gotta pick up homework packets. Gotta keep them busy. And it's the last day for three weeks, might as well finish well," said parent Tarik Al-Ansary as he dropped off his child.

One fifth grader said she wanted to go to school Friday.

"No I didn't want to stay home because I need to get some worksheets and say goodbye to my friends and I play the flute and I wanted to get my flute," said Sakura Myers.

RELATED: Coronavirus in California: Get resources and information about COVID-19

District officials had said earlier in the week they planned to keep schools open. But they changed their mind late Thursday afternoon as the virus continues to spread.

"We all have a part to play so it makes sense given the current state of things and for health reasons. Certainly if this were flipped around and kids were the most vulnerable and at risk it would be a no brainer," Al-Ansary said.

Because of spring break, it will be a three week long closure.

The plan right now is to reopen schools on April 6.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoillnesscoronavirusschool closingsschool closuresvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News