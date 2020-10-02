Police activity at San Francisco's Union Square, traffic impacted, official says

Police Activity at Union Square, traffic will be impacted. #SFPD . Wide area is closed, traffic diverted. — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) October 2, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is police activity Thursday night in San Francisco's Union Square, according to San Francisco Police Department.The police presence is mainly on the Stockton St. side of the plaza.SFPD's Investigations Commander reported the incident around 5:45 p.m. on Twitter.The medical examiner is at the scene, a source tells ABC7 News.A "wide area" is closed and traffic is being diverted, SFPD said.No further details were released.