San Francisco close to breaking single wettest-day record

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is inching closer to breaking a record for the single-wettest day in the city's history.

The Bay Area was hit with a Level 2 storm according to ABC7's exclusive Storm Impact Scale that started late Friday night into Saturday morning.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma tweeted December has been the wettest month all year at 4.76". He says the city saw 31 days worth of December rain fall in only 13 hours---from midnight to 1 p.m. Saturday.

As of 3p.m., a rain gauge recorded downtown San Francisco at 5.33 inches. This is close to beating a record of 5.54" in a single day back on Nov. 5, 1994, according to the National Weather Service. That's 28 years ago.

Tuma says the NWS records go back to 1849.

So will Dec. 31, 2022, the last day of this year, become the single-wettest calendar day on record in San Francisco?

We shall see.

