San Jose crews responding to ammonia spill, residents asked to stay inside

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose hazmat crews are responding to an ammonia spill that has blocked off streets.
Fire officials say it's on Eggo Way off Wooster Avenue which is not far from Highway 101.
The fire department is telling people who live in the area to stay inside and to close their doors and windows.
The Kellogg Company has a plant in the area there also is a park and some apartments.
