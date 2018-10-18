PRIEST SEX ABUSE

San Jose Archdiocese releases list of priests accused of molesting children

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A list of San Jose priests accused of molesting children has been released.

The San Jose Archdiocese says the list only includes credible accusations. This comes just months after a shocking report from a Pennsylvania Grand Jury.

That report accuses the Catholic Church of covering up abuse by more than 300 priests, resulting in more than one thousand victims.

Bishop Patrick McGrath hopes that releasing the names will help the victims, survivors, and their families heal.

