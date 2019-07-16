Residents return home after 47 acre brush fire destroys 2 homes in San Jose

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents in the hills above San Jose's Evergreen neighborhood were allowed back into their homes Monday night after a vegetation fire kept them out for most of the day.

Authorities had closed off a section of Aborn Road near Gurdwara Avenue for most of the day to allow fire crews easy access to homes in the area as they fought a three-alarm fire.



Capt. Mitch Matlow with the San Jose Fire Department says two homes were destroyed, including a mobile home and cottage.

"That's my life right there that just got burnt down," said Mimi Nguyen, who learned late Friday afternoon that her cottage was affected.

Nguyen's dog, Bubbi, was at home when the fire broke around 11 am and did not survive. "He's my baby... he's like my son," said Nguyen. "I rescued him because he was in Hurricane Harvey."



Other neighbors watched helplessly as the flames inched closer to their homes. ABC7 News spoke to Linda Rupert, who has lived in the hills for more than 45 years. Her husband stayed up in the hills to protect their home.

"He's been spraying down the yard... and keeping an eye out on any new fires starting up," said Rupert.

More than 100 firefighters from CalFire and San Jose responded to the 47-acre fire.

"We've got three different kinds of fire engines on this scene," said Capt. Matlow. "We've got hand crews from Cal Fire and the Department of Corrections. We did have aircraft, both fixed wing and helicopters working on this fire, as well as dozers."

Residents are grateful to the firefighters for all of their efforts.

"If you need them they're there within a few minutes," said Rupert. "Bless their hearts, I'm really glad that they are there."

The fire department says crews will remain on scene throughout the evening to help protect against any flare-ups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josebrush firefirecal fire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News