Relatives charged following death of child during alleged exorcism at San Jose church, police say

The victim's uncle Rene Aaron Hernandez-Santos, and grandfather Rene Trigueros Hernandez were charged on Wednesday in the death of Arely Naomi Proctor.
Police say the victim's mother, Claudia Hernandez-Santos, was arrested and formally charged with child abuse leading to the death of the victim back on Jan. 31, 2022.
On Sept. 24 2021, police responded to a report of a child death at a home with a makeshift church called Iglesia Apostoles y Profetas located on the property, according to court documents obtained by our news partner, the Mercury News.
Authorities say first responders arrived on scene and found the girl unresponsive, then performed life-saving measures.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office previously ruled the death a homicide caused by asphyxiation.
Details of the case were not made public at the time, but the San Jose Mercury News reported amid new scrutiny on the church following the recent kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby that led police to search the church.
According to court records, Hernandez told police she believed her daughter was possessed because she would "wake up and scream or cry periodically." She and her brother brought the child to the church on Sept. 24 where they were joined by a pastor to perform an exorcism, the Mercury News reported.
All three are accused of forcing the girl to vomit, while squeezing her neck, believing it would drive spirits from her body.
Associated Press contributed to this report