San Jose residents help clean up graffiti, damage to businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose residents came out by the dozens for a second day to help clean up downtown businesses hit with graffiti in recent days.
Volunteers were provided supplies at the Beautify San Jose booth outside of City Hall at Sixth and Santa Clara streets.
During the first night of the citywide curfew on Sunday evening, SJPD reports 55 people were arrested and reported graffiti, broken windows, and some looting at some San Jose businesses.
Kathleen Lajos came out to volunteers with her daughter, Ella, after hearing about cleanup efforts Monday.
"We've been in tears over everybody that's been hurt on all sides, so just being able to give back an help people makes us feel good," said Lajos.
Many of the volunteers Tuesday echoed the message of Mayor Sam Liccardo, who led by example Monday and spent time cleaning up San Jose streets. They stand with those advocating for equality and change and they will not let that important message be lost at the hands of the few who damaged some local businesses.
Monday, Mayor Liccardo suggested that some form of economic relief would be made available soon to some San Jose small businesses to help them weather recent damage and the far reaching grips of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'll have a budget message that will be coming out next week. We'll have some small amounts of funds to try and help small businesses get back on their feet in this very difficult time. We're going to do everything we can simple to hustle with them," said Liccardo.
Sixth-grade Horace Mann student Zaliyah Moises came out with a group of her mother's co-workers to help scrub down graffiti on her own school, across the street from City Hall.
"I just wanted us to help, plus I've been there for seven years so it's a great opportunity to just to help the community," Moises said.
If you would like to volunteer, you can join the Beautify San Jose movement again on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Supplies will be provided.
