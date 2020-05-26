South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat

Twenty to 30 members of the group called United Pinoy of Silicon Valley meet at Cunningham Park in San Jose for a walk, and then a dance in the morning.
Ted Ramirez, president of the group, said sheltering in place at home was getting too mentally taxing. "That's why we decided to have this regular exercise in order for our mind and body, feet and condition," Ramirez said.
He said the majority of members are seniors.
"But of course we are always observing this social distancing and we always wear masks. We police ourselves," Ramirez said.
Ramirez said despite how hot temperatures will reach, they need the exercise.
Around the park are taped up benches and picnic tables to avoid people sitting down. In the distance you can see a temporarily closed Raging Waters.
In Downtown San Jose, Carolyn Mervau said her and her family specifically run or walk in the morning to avoid peak temperatures later in the day.
"It's cooler and there's a nice breeze so yeah this is definitely the best time to be out. We shut all our windows during the day, we have ceiling fans but we don't have any air conditioning. But there's a nice breeze that runs through San Jose in the evenings. So we're used to it," Mervau said.
While ABC7 News works to learn what options for cooling are being made available, Santa Clara County offers the following heat safety measures:
- Drink plenty of water and beverages containing electrolytes even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, or lots of sugar because they will speed up fluid loss.
- Limit physical activity: Avoid physical activity during the hottest time of the day-10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Never leave people or pets in a closed, parked car.
- Cool off by taking a bath or shower: Cool, plain water baths or moist towels work best.
- Wear cool clothing: Lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing can help you keep cool. Cotton clothes are good because they let sweat evaporate.
- Do not bundle babies: Babies do not handle heat well because their sweat glands are not fully developed. Do not put them in blankets or heavy clothing.
- Cover your head: Wear a wide-brimmed, vented hat or use an umbrella when outdoors because your head absorbs heat easily.
- Wear sunglasses and sunscreen: Use sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher when outdoors.
- Rest often in shady areas: Find shady places to cool down when outdoors.
- Check on family, friends, or neighbors often, using phone calls, FaceTime or Zoom for social distancing.
- People taking medications should take extra precautions to stay out of the heat as certain drugs such as stimulants can increase body core temperature, and with expected hot weather this week, may predispose individuals to hyperthermia.
For the full release by the County of Santa Clara, click here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
