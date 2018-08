RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Firefighters all across the Bay Area continue to help out with the wildfires burning in California, with many being sent out to the front lines of the Carr and the Mendocino Complex fires.The Mendocino Complex fires, consisting of the Ranch Fire and River Fire in Mendocino and Lake Counties, have scorched over 90,000 acres and are at least 24 percent contained. The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County has grown over 115,000 acres and is 35 percent contained."Nobody in the fire service, no single agency can cover all the emergencies in their area. For instance, last year we had the floods so we brought lots of resources from the outside," San Jose Fire Captain Mitch Matlow said.San Jose is lending a helping hand. There are 23 firefighters with five engine companies and seven apparatus helping Cal Fire at the Mendocino Complex and the Carr fires. Most of the crews are helping with structure protection.The San Jose Fire Department is also staffing Cal Fire stations, while those crews are on the front lines.In San Jose, reserve apparatus and overtime is being used to maintain minimum staffing levels throughout the city.This has been a tough fire season, which traditionally goes until the end of October and that means the worse could still be to come. "If it does continue, then everybody in the state will be working hard and we're bringing in resources from outside the state," Matlow said.