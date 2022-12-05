3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Alum Rock, rattles South Bay

A preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Alum Rock Monday afternoon, according to USGS.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Alum Rock Monday afternoon, according to USGS.

It hit about 8 miles southeast of Alum Rock near Mt. Hamilton.

USGS says it struck at a depth of 4.2 miles and many people are reporting that it was a "weak" earthquake. It was also felt as far away as San Francisco and Santa Cruz, according to some reports.

RELATED: Strongest earthquake to hit Bay Area in 8 years strikes near San Jose

At this time, there are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

It appears the quake hit along the Calaveras Fault which is the same fault line where a 5.1 quake struck in October. It was the strongest earthquake to hit the Bay Area in eight years.

MAP: Significant San Francisco Bay Area fault lines and strong earthquakes

Zoom in on the map below and compare where you live to the significant faults and where strong earthquakes have struck in the Bay Area.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live