San Jose reinstates temporary mask mandate for city employees

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The City of San Jose is reinstating a mask mandate for city workers. City officials say concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases across Santa Clara County brought back masking requirements on Friday.The temporary measure is expected to be lifted on May 20, but can be extended if needed.For the more than 7,000 employees with the City of San Jose, they'll need to once again wear masks inside city facilities for the next two weeks.San Jose's deputy public information officer, Demetria Machado, told ABC7 News the measure comes out of abundance of caution."We want to make sure our employees are safe, as well as our community and continue to provide vital services to our residents," she said.Machado pointed to recent data from the County of Santa Clara , which shows an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. She said the city will continue to monitor case rates within Santa Clara County and within the organization.On Monday, Santa Clara County's COVID-19 dashboard showed the 7-day rolling average at 552 new infections . A significant uptick compared to about 140 cases at a low point in mid-March.Stanford Hospital epidemiologist Dr. Jorge Salinas said what we do now should not be about panicking, rather taking personal responsibility."We've received all the information. We know that masks work, we know the vaccines work, we know that good ventilation works, and we just need to implement it and tailor it to our daily life," Dr. Salinas shared.He continued, "We can do this. We can decrease the risk."On the county level, public health officials said Monday, they are not expecting to make changes to masking. Masks are still required in all county buildings and strongly recommended elsewhere."It's more manageable now than a year or two ago with vaccines and medications," Dr. Salinas added. "But it's still a disease that, if you can avoid, I would recommend that as a doctor, for you to avoid it."