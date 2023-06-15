  • Watch Now

Crews battling 2-alarm structure fire in San Jose

Thursday, June 15, 2023 2:07AM
2-alarm fire reportedly burning near SJ self-storage facility: video
Crews are battling a two-alarm fire near a self-storage facility in San Jose.

The fire is burning on Blossom Hill Rd. and Cottle Rd.

Video sent to the ABC7 Newsroom shows big black plumes. You can even see some flames.

The San Jose Fire Department says roads are closed and traffic is delayed. They are reminding drivers to please not drive over any fire hose. And to obey all directions from fire crews and police officers.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

