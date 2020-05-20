VIDEO: Crews battle 3-alarm fire at abandoned strip mall in San Jose

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Crews are working a 2 alarm structure fire on the 1400 block of S Bascom Avenue. Please avoid the area between roughly Stokes Ave. to Southwest Expy. — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 20, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews are responding to a 3-alarm fire at an abandoned strip mall in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.The fire is along the 1400 block of South Bascom Avenue.The fire began at 1:15 p.m.No injuries have been reported as of 1:45 p.m.Flames and thick, black plumes of smoke can be seen shooting up from the roof of the mall.Residents are asked to avoid the area between Stokes Avenue and Southwest Expressway.