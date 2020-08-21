Fire crews responding to fires near San Jose, Morgan Hill

The smaller of the two fires sparked near the 8400 block of Monterey Road, according to the San Jose Fire Department.
San Jose fire crews estimated the 2-alarm fire at 3-4 acres around 1:42 p.m.
Monterey Road is currently closed in both directions at Bailey Avenue and Metcalf Road because of the fire, officials said.
CAL FIRE told ABC7 that another fire, estimated at 15-20 acres, is spreading at a rapid rate and that "multiple" structures are involved.
That fire began around 1 p.m., CAL FIRE said.
Assisting/ not a CAL FIRE incident: #CoyoteFire off Monterey Rd and Coyote Creek Golf Dr, north of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara county. Lead Agency: @CityofSanJose and South Santa Clara Fire Districthttps://t.co/mxTryPtjy7 pic.twitter.com/jKid0C3dv8— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 21, 2020
This fire is near Monterey Road at Coyote Creek Golf Drive in Morgan Hill.
This fire is being handled by San Jose and South Santa Clara Fire District.
The two fires are separate, but are near each other, officials told ABC7.
Firefighters are responding to a 2 alarm vegetation fire near the 8400 block of Monterey Road. Estimated at 3-4 acres currently. @CHPSanJose has been requested to close Monterey Rd in both directions between approximately Bailey Ave and Metcalf Rd. Please avoid the area.— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 21, 2020