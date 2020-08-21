Fire crews responding to fires near San Jose, Morgan Hill

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Crews are responding to several fires in Santa Clara County Friday afternoon, one that is spreading rapidly and involves structures, officials told ABC7.

The smaller of the two fires sparked near the 8400 block of Monterey Road, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

San Jose fire crews estimated the 2-alarm fire at 3-4 acres around 1:42 p.m.

Monterey Road is currently closed in both directions at Bailey Avenue and Metcalf Road because of the fire, officials said.

CAL FIRE told ABC7 that another fire, estimated at 15-20 acres, is spreading at a rapid rate and that "multiple" structures are involved.

That fire began around 1 p.m., CAL FIRE said.



This fire is near Monterey Road at Coyote Creek Golf Drive in Morgan Hill.

This fire is being handled by San Jose and South Santa Clara Fire District.

The two fires are separate, but are near each other, officials told ABC7.

