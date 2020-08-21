Coyote Fire, 3 other fires burning near San Jose, Morgan Hill all contained, CAL FIRE says

40 acres were burned between the four blazes.
One of those fires was spreading rapidly involves structures, officials told ABC7.
Another firer sparked near the 8400 block of Monterey Road, according to the San Jose Fire Department.
San Jose fire crews estimated the 2-alarm fire at 3-4 acres around 1:42 p.m.
Monterey Road is currently closed in both directions at Bailey Avenue and Metcalf Road because of the fire, officials said.
CAL FIRE told ABC7 that another fire, estimated at 15-20 acres, is spreading at a rapid rate and that "multiple" structures are involved.
That fire began around 1 p.m., CAL FIRE said.
Assisting/ not a CAL FIRE incident: #CoyoteFire off Monterey Rd and Coyote Creek Golf Dr, north of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara county. Lead Agency: @CityofSanJose and South Santa Clara Fire Districthttps://t.co/mxTryPtjy7 pic.twitter.com/jKid0C3dv8— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 21, 2020
This fire is near Monterey Road at Coyote Creek Golf Drive in Morgan Hill.
This fire is being handled by San Jose and South Santa Clara Fire District.
The four fires are separate, but are near each other, officials told ABC7.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
