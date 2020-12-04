San Jose firefighters respond to massive warehouse fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose firefighters are responding to a four-alarm fire at a warehouse on the 1600 block of South 7th Street.

Firefighters are taking a defensive position to contain the fire to the building where the blaze ignited.

No injuries have been reported and several streets are closed in the area. No evacuations have been ordered at this time.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
