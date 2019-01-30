2-alarm fire burns business at strip mall in San Jose

#2: @SJFD battalion chief says they are lucky the #fire didn't spread. Damage was limited to just the one business. pic.twitter.com/FocxYUtCLI — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) January 30, 2019

#3: One lane of Saratoga Ave. will remain closed as long as fire crews are out here. Expect delays. #whereyoulive @abc7news pic.twitter.com/jk9QCDZjDF — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) January 30, 2019

San Jose Fire Department crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial structure on Wednesday morning, according to fire dispatch.The blaze was first reported at 6:01 a.m. at 375 Saratoga Ave.There are no initial reports of injuries.No further information is immediately available.