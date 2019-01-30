2-alarm fire burns business at strip mall in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. --San Jose Fire Department crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial structure on Wednesday morning, according to fire dispatch.
The blaze was first reported at 6:01 a.m. at 375 Saratoga Ave.
There are no initial reports of injuries.
No further information is immediately available.
#1: #SanJose #firefighters are on scene of a 2-alarm #fire at 375 Saratoga Ave. Fire began at Spice Valley Groceries. Fire was out by 6:30AM. No reports of injuries. #whereyoulive @SJFD @abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/Fa33ETEps3 pic.twitter.com/GWZ72kGXQ4— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) January 30, 2019
#2: @SJFD battalion chief says they are lucky the #fire didn't spread. Damage was limited to just the one business. pic.twitter.com/FocxYUtCLI— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) January 30, 2019
#3: One lane of Saratoga Ave. will remain closed as long as fire crews are out here. Expect delays. #whereyoulive @abc7news pic.twitter.com/jk9QCDZjDF— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) January 30, 2019