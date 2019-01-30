2-alarm fire burns business at strip mall in San Jose

San Jose Fire Department crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial structure on Wednesday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
San Jose Fire Department crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial structure on Wednesday morning, according to fire dispatch.

The blaze was first reported at 6:01 a.m. at 375 Saratoga Ave.

There are no initial reports of injuries.

No further information is immediately available.
