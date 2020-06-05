San Jose fires: At least one person detained, fires at 90 acres

The spot fires are in the area of Colleen Drive, near the Boulder Ridge golf course in South San Jose.
A possible second person was detained after it got dark outside. Crews say it's possible that the fires were intentionally set.
Air crews are now doing their part to slow the flames. You can see a plane fly through the smoke from the right and drop retardant on the hillside. I see three planes and one chopper over top as this fire in San Jose continues to burn. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/NklC8NxZ34— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) June 5, 2020
Officials are also looking to question a third and fourth person about what happened. Further specifics on the individuals and any possible role they may have had in the fire have not been released.
By 7:30 p.m., 25 acres had burned, evacuations were ordered, and the battle was on to put out the flames. Santa Clara County's Wildland Task Force was called in for assistance.
The fire came dangerously close to homes. ABC7 News was there as an S2 air-tanker dropped retardant. Some of the retardant landed on houses in the area, that's how close the flames were.
As a number of crews fought from above, others went to work on the ground.
From our SKY7 chopper, you could see them cutting away dry brush along the hillside. At one point, the fire came close to a large water tank in the area, but it didn't ignite.
By nighttime 90 acres had burned with just 20 percent containment.
An evacuation center is open at the Almaden Community Center for those affected by the fire, though as of 9:30 p.m.Thursday night, the evacuation order had been lifted.
This fire comes just hours after a fire in San Felipe Road and Heartland behind San Jose's California Oak Creek neighborhood.
DEVELOPING: Fires burning along the Santa Teresa foothills after someone reportedly started the fires on purpose. The person is in custody and crews are on scene. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/VUom7R3vIh— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) June 5, 2020
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.