San Jose fires: At least one person detained, fires at 90 acres

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was detained Thursday night as firefighters battled what they are calling the the Colleen Fire, in the Santa Teresa foothills in San Jose.

The spot fires are in the area of Colleen Drive, near the Boulder Ridge golf course in South San Jose.

A possible second person was detained after it got dark outside. Crews say it's possible that the fires were intentionally set.



Officials are also looking to question a third and fourth person about what happened. Further specifics on the individuals and any possible role they may have had in the fire have not been released.

By 7:30 p.m., 25 acres had burned, evacuations were ordered, and the battle was on to put out the flames. Santa Clara County's Wildland Task Force was called in for assistance.

The fire came dangerously close to homes. ABC7 News was there as an S2 air-tanker dropped retardant. Some of the retardant landed on houses in the area, that's how close the flames were.

As a number of crews fought from above, others went to work on the ground.

From our SKY7 chopper, you could see them cutting away dry brush along the hillside. At one point, the fire came close to a large water tank in the area, but it didn't ignite.

By nighttime 90 acres had burned with just 20 percent containment.

An evacuation center is open at the Almaden Community Center for those affected by the fire, though as of 9:30 p.m.Thursday night, the evacuation order had been lifted.

This fire comes just hours after a fire in San Felipe Road and Heartland behind San Jose's California Oak Creek neighborhood.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south san josesan josefirearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd Bay Area live updates: SJ mayor largely defends officers' response to 'agitators' during Friday's protest
Car Caravan for Justice honks its way through San Francisco streets
Fremont mayor addresses refusal to kneel, as hundreds march to police HQ
UCSF health care workers join San Francisco protest for George Floyd
Man's expletive-laden tirade over Black Lives Matter chalk art caught on camera in Bay Area
Walnut Creek protests: Police explain use of curfew, tear gas
How to live without a paycheck
Show More
SJPD chief says officers 'endured an onslaught of violence'
Young, black Bay Area residents react to the killing of George Floyd
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Wednesday's march in SF's Mission District 'overwhelmingly peaceful,' SFPD chief says
These 7 CA counties still aren't allowed to join Phase 3 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News