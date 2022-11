San Jose fire crews rescue person trapped inside garbage truck

San Jose fire crews rescued a person stuck inside of a garbage truck on Monday. How the person became trapped remains unknown.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- On Monday, the San Jose Fire Department rescued a person stuck inside of a garbage truck. The incident occurred just before 4:30 on South 7th Street.

Several firefighters can be seen on video carefully lifting the individual from the vehicle.

How the person became trapped remains unknown.

