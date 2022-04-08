2 women pedestrians killed in San Jose hit-and-run, police say

Police say it happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court, and the suspect fled the scene. They are working to get a description of the driver.
The victims, identified as two women, were taken to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead.
The public is asked to avoid the area while authorities investigate.
Police say for 2022, this incident marks the 24th fatal traffic incident, 25th and 26th victim, and the 13th and 14th pedestrian death.
