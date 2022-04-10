LIVE: SKY7 over 5-alarm fire at San Jose Home Depot

Firefighters are responding to a commercial structure fire on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Rd. Currently at 5 alarms. No reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/jbUGCMZbnR — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 10, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters in San Jose are responding to a fire at a Home Depot in San Jose Saturday evening.San Jose police are providing traffic control at the scene in the 900 block of Blossom Hill Rd. They are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.Several ambulances are dispatched to the area.