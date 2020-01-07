Man gave 'ominous laugh' before charging at San Jose officers, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose man shot and wounded by police over the weekend now faces multiple charges after trying to set a gas pump on fire.Police responded to the ARCO at Quimby Road and Capitol Expressway as customers and staff went running for cover.ABC7 News spoke with gas station manager Veronica Cortes, who was on the phone with her employee, who watched it all unfold."The moment when I called her about turning off the pumps. We hear the shooting, and I told her, hide!" said Cortes.Upon arrival, officers Isaac Cazarez and Michael Santana tried to de-escalate the situation by using bean bag rounds and a Tazer, but police say those efforts were unsuccessful as the suspect, Jose Antonio Delossantos, 32 of San Jose, charged at them with a metal rod.The suspect, who remains in stable condition, was then shot three times by the officers, who have been placed on routine administrative leave."After being released from the hospital, he will be booked for assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and attempted arson," said San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia.Delossantos, has been in trouble with the law before and was out on parole after serving more than four years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon.Police say they aren't aware of any mental health issues in the suspect's past, but say he seemed a little off during the nearly ten-minute long confrontation and gave an "ominous laugh" as he attacked the officers."There was something going on whether it was a mental health episode, stimulant influence of some sort, but it was very odd behavior," said Chief Garcia.Customers at the typically busy gas station near Eastridge Mall say they're somewhat in shock, but praised the quick action of law enforcement and gas station personnel for putting a stop to what could've been a deadly situation."It was like, wow. Something like that happening around here? It's like unheard of," said nearby resident Isaac Anderson. "(They) saved a bunch of lives man, cause if this place would've blew, who knows what else would've happened, you know what I'm saying?"Both officers had their body-worn cameras activated at the time of the shooting.Police say they'll release the video in the coming weeks.