Officer shot responding to family disturbance at San Jose apartment complex, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An officer was shot by a suspect at a San Jose apartment complex near I-280 Wednesday morning, SJPD says.

There is a large police presence in the area of Auzerais Ave. and Race St. where officers responded to a report of a family disturbance.

When officers arrived and contacted the residents, they were immediately shot at.

Police say that the officer who was shot was taken to a local hospital, but there is no word yet on their condition.

California Highway Patrol says that the Meridian Ave. offramp on Northbound I-280 has been shut down.

This is near the area of a double homicide earlier in August where two people were found dead in an apartment complex on Parkmoor Ave. No suspect has been arrested.

