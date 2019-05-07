San Jose police chief defends officers after fatal shooting of suspect in a stolen car

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose police officer is home and recovering after he was hit and dragged by a suspect in a stolen car. Police shot and killed that suspect this weekend."This individual was given ample opportunity to surrender and one thing what training in different scenarios will never account for is the desperation of a suspect, of a felon, who then tries to escape by taking one of my officer's life," said Chief Eddie Garcia.Garcia revealed that the suspect had gang affiliations and a long criminal history, including assault and battery and grand theft auto.On Saturday morning, three officers were led to a parking lot on Kollmar Drive and Story Road in San Jose after reports of a stolen car. That's where police say they found the suspect.According to police, when confronted the suspect jumped out of the sunroof and then back into the car, ramming it into a police vehicle and then one of the officers.Three officers fired shots through the car. The suspect died in hospital."During the incident, two additional officers fired shots at the suspect as the officer was being struck and dragged by the vehicle, the suspect vehicle came to stop after crashing into a support pole," Garcia described.Police will not be releasing the suspect's identity until his family has been notified. However, Chief Eddie Garcia did say that the suspect had a long criminal record, including arrests for assault and battery and grand theft auto.Police say the suspect was not armed but he was behaving erratically. They're waiting on toxicology reports to determine if he was under the influence drugs or alcohol.The entire incident was captured by police cameras which will be released by the District Attorney's office, as soon as the investigation is complete.