San Jose police investigate death

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A person found dead in a car near San Jose City Hall early Tuesday morning is believed to have taken their life, a police spokesman said.
Police closed down East Santa Clara Street between Seventh and Ninth streets as a result of the death, San Jose police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.
Garcia said police will not be releasing any other information about the case since it is believed to be a suicide.
