San Jose police investigating 3rd shooting Saturday morning

By Kathleen Kirkwood
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A third injury shooting investigation is underway Saturday morning in San Jose, where police responded to two unrelated shootings earlier in the day.

Police said shortly after 8 a.m. that officers were at a crime scene in the 100 block of Jackson Street in the city's Japantown district but released few details about the incident.



An adult victim is being treated at a hospital, police said in a social media post.

Two other shootings were reported earlier. At 1:39 a.m. in the 1900 block of Poco Way, one person suffered a life-threatening injury. At 1:42 a.m., in the 500 block of W Alma Avenue, two people were shot but their wounds were not life threatening.

The three shootings are not related, police said.
