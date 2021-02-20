San Jose police investigating 3rd shooting Saturday morning

Units are currently processing a crime scene in the 100 block of Jackson St. We believe a shooting incident happened in the area early this morning. There is one adult victim being treated at a local hospital. More info when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/tCjcwvyoGZ — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 20, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A third injury shooting investigation is underway Saturday morning in San Jose, where police responded to two unrelated shootings earlier in the day.Police said shortly after 8 a.m. that officers were at a crime scene in the 100 block of Jackson Street in the city's Japantown district but released few details about the incident.An adult victim is being treated at a hospital, police said in a social media post.Two other shootings were reported earlier. At 1:39 a.m. in the 1900 block of Poco Way, one person suffered a life-threatening injury. At 1:42 a.m., in the 500 block of W Alma Avenue, two people were shot but their wounds were not life threatening.The three shootings are not related, police said.