San Jose police investigating death, street closures in effect

Police investigate death in San Jose, California on Tuesday, October 26, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By Lauren Martinez
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are investigating a death on East Santa Clara Street between 7th and 9th Streets.

Police are focusing on a parked car and streets are closed in the area.

The cause of death has not been released.

Police say the intersection will be closed until 10 a.m.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

