San Jose police investigating death, street closures in effect

BREAKING: San Jose Police say they’re investigating a death investigation off Seventh and Santa Clara St. Officers have been scoping this car. This intersection will be shutdown until 10am.@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/4pGRK8GTz2 — Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) November 26, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are investigating a death on East Santa Clara Street between 7th and 9th Streets.Police are focusing on a parked car and streets are closed in the area.The cause of death has not been released.Police say the intersection will be closed until 10 a.m.