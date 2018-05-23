San Jose police officers shoot at 3 dogs during disturbance call

EMBED </>More Videos

San Jose police says officers shot at three dogs, this morning, after the animals allegedly charged at officers during a disturbance call. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose police says officers shot at three dogs, this morning, after the animals charged at officers during a disturbance call at 5:44 a.m.

Police say they were approaching the house on Florence Avenue near Lyndale when the dogs came at them.

The officers were not hurt.

The dogs ran to the backyard and hid under a vehicle.

Santa Clara County Animal Control says the owner identified the dogs as three Rottweilers.

One was shot through the leg and the owner is taking the dog to the vet.

"We keep the dogs inside every night, but when they came in, the entered without notice, that's why the dogs came out," said dog owner Anatolio Moran.

No word yet on why the officers responded to the home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animalanimals in perildogsshootingofficer involved shootingSJPDSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News